Wespac Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $302,438; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 74,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 437,783 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.03M, down from 512,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.28. About 2.44M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.78. About 11.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Global Lc holds 0.06% or 1,850 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 2,094 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 13,248 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 144,420 shares. Moreover, Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has 0.47% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 70,075 are held by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.24 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Compton Cap Ri reported 6,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru Company has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 1.87% or 192,876 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fosun Interest Ltd holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 13,855 shares. Condor Cap has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,953 shares. Cibc Markets owns 241,575 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.34 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L by 137,411 shares to 317,434 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.34% or 13.28M shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Inv has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,189 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Partner LP reported 10,475 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 1.03 million shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 2.7% or 244,133 shares. Strategic Fincl owns 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,766 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt holds 14.32% or 260,132 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01M shares. Orleans Management Corporation La holds 3.07% or 30,488 shares in its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 0.12% or 935 shares. The Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsr has invested 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eastern Bancorp invested in 3.6% or 422,204 shares. 123,751 were reported by Community Fincl Serv Grp Lc. Chilton Invest Com Limited Com owns 1.29M shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,699 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 11,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,150 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.