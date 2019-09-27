Wespac Advisors Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered by $3.17 Million; As Barnes Group (B) Share Price Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332,000, down from 25,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 191,723 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 58,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 20.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spectrum Mngmt Gp invested in 96,650 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated reported 11,698 shares. Leavell Inv Management accumulated 0.39% or 67,225 shares. Saturna Capital Corp owns 2.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.69M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 2.28M shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer & Close Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 103,836 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 958,208 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 8.00M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Lc owns 525,433 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa reported 32,826 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim reported 145,922 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitchell Management invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 39,602 shares to 393,339 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $39.99M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb owns 685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 395,790 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 4,732 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.07% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Smithfield owns 3,899 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Shelton Capital reported 4,707 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.31% or 17,955 shares. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 384,319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 111,432 shares. 61,183 were reported by Ghp Invest Inc. Champlain Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 1.36 million shares. Cwm Limited stated it has 240 shares. Stifel Financial reported 153,013 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,885 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 42,507 shares to 54,025 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 127,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).