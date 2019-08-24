Wespac Advisors Holding In Altria Group (MO) Was Has Lifted; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Hennessy Advisors Raised Holding

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1054% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 105,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust owns 30,814 shares. Lynch Assoc In stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 154,191 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 91,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.06% stake. Leavell Inv Management holds 41,510 shares. Two Sigma Secs reported 4,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 107,529 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,951 shares. Nadler Finance Gp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,736 shares. National Insurance Communications Tx owns 144,500 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 73,388 shares. Rnc Capital Lc owns 2.5% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 624,394 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,957 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 406,577 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,079 shares. Principal Fin owns 6.51M shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 76,791 shares. Capital Invest Counsel invested in 0.78% or 43,939 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc owns 14,920 shares. Ci Invests Inc reported 5.17 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling has 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Georgia-based Montag A & Associate Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shelton Mgmt has 5.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argent Capital Limited Company has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd reported 12,692 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 14,732 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 5,029 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 85,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.