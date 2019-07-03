Wespac Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $465,050; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Its Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.65M, down from 7.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When Amazon Attacks: Why Sally Beauty Stock Dropped 13.5% – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com has 5.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113,715 shares. Finance Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 17,413 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.8% or 71,434 shares. 395,541 were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.87% or 122,866 shares. Ctc Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covington Cap Mgmt owns 19,418 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 72,678 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Middleton Incorporated Ma holds 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 19,307 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 317,930 shares. Polar Capital Llp has 136,736 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,265 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Global Advsrs Lc has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,028 shares. Shoker Counsel holds 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 409 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $118.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams’ shale gas pipeline project denied key permit by New York regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Targets Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.