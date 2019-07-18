Wespac Advisors Has Upped Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $351,535 as Stock Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Its Celestica (CLS) Holding by $9.46 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $10.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 10.67M shares traded or 235.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55M, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 246,742 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Lc stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First National Bank & Of Newtown has 1,194 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 4,900 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8.84 million shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 15,980 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Brookfield Asset Inc stated it has 12,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Eck Associates reported 28,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,305 shares. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 606,587 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancorporation invested in 0.22% or 19,931 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 632,058 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Btr Cap Management holds 0.22% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

