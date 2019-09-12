Wespac Advisors Has Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $302,438; As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shares Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Its Stake by $422,834

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 45,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 247,000 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 11.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 21,021 shares to 53,048 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 146,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 644,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. 559,493 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Northern holds 1.31M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 59,317 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru reported 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 91,133 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 4,727 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Btim Corp stated it has 432,504 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt reported 14,123 shares. 16,417 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 16,615 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

