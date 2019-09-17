Wespac Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Citadel Advisors Boosted Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 85.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wespac Advisors Llc holds 312 shares with $591,000 value, down from 2,087 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $898.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.64. About 1.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Intelsat S A (Call) (I) stake by 17.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 190,900 shares as Intelsat S A (Call) (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1.27 million shares with $24.67M value, up from 1.08M last quarter. Intelsat S A (Call) now has $3.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 688,217 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 24.14% above currents $1815.64 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat SA (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat SA has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 5.29% above currents $23.27 stock price. Intelsat SA had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

