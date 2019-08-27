Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $351,535; GoPro (GPRO) Sentiment Is 1.06

GoPro (GPRO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 74 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 70 cut down and sold their stakes in GoPro. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 69.90 million shares, up from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding GoPro in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 50 Increased: 39 New Position: 35.

Wespac Advisors Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wespac Advisors Llc acquired 2,105 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Wespac Advisors Llc holds 18,361 shares with $3.07M value, up from 16,256 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.93% above currents $159.11 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 8. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc reported 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 242,639 shares. National Asset Management holds 0.26% or 12,307 shares. The New York-based Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fdx Advisors invested in 7,555 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability has invested 3.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tradition Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,351 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And owns 500,625 shares. Arrow Finance has 0.6% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Welch & Forbes Ltd Company owns 29,703 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 44,610 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors reported 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mariner Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 101,540 shares. 74,487 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. for 354,570 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 2.38 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polygon Management Ltd. has 0.7% invested in the company for 872,200 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 71,937 shares.

