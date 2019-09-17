Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $336,645; Share Price Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose While Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 37,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 173,702 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 136,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 8.78 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

