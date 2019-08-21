Wespac Advisors Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.67 Million; Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 1.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 51 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 23,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.20 million, down from 23,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 3.94 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy by 10,800 shares to 62,872 shares, valued at $238.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 120,492 shares. Profund Llc owns 307,854 shares. Texas-based Hourglass Capital Limited Co has invested 2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 82,295 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman owns 1.45 million shares. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 142,077 shares. Ativo Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 48,433 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,121 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 2.54 million shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Ltd has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 811,023 shares. New England Research & holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 49,134 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Com holds 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 54,697 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 104,035 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset De holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,389 shares. First American Natl Bank holds 0.46% or 108,402 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.53% or 72,113 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com owns 7,330 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Palisade Asset Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 127,788 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 71,756 were accumulated by Coldstream Management. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,148 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Lp accumulated 1.67% or 51,928 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Co has 2.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,425 shares. Appleton Inc Ma holds 0.77% or 98,768 shares. 11,916 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America.