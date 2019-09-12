Wespac Advisors Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Position by $3.57 Million; Shares Declined; Midas Management Maintains Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 157,899 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 76,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 87,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 49,960 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 37,405 shares to 173,702 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 39,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.