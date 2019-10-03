Wespac Advisors Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $3.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $884,735; Market Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 4.91 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 58,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 9.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Planning Advsr has invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,513 shares. Stillwater Capital Ltd Company has invested 3.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.53% or 24.16 million shares in its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,700 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Capital Mngmt has invested 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0.76% or 768,679 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 4,908 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boltwood Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,450 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 295,065 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 121,909 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is the 8th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 35,036 shares to 38,276 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 37,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,015 shares to 33,891 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3.23M shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department accumulated 19,277 shares. Motco owns 50,112 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Lp reported 913,570 shares. Howland Cap Llc owns 147,016 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Management reported 811,068 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,041 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 38,312 shares. Burns J W And Inc New York stated it has 2.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sageworth Trust holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc invested 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,987 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has 7,441 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.59% stake.