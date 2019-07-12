Wespac Advisors Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $2.67 Million; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Chemical Finl C (CHFC) Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 621% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wespac Advisors Llc acquired 45,246 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Wespac Advisors Llc holds 52,532 shares with $3.11M value, up from 7,286 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC) stake by 63.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 91,133 shares as Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC)’s stock declined 11.02%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 51,537 shares with $2.12M value, down from 142,670 last quarter. Chemical Finl Corp C now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 411,156 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 22,871 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 0.05% or 9,990 shares. 35,824 are held by Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore. 4,266 are held by Kidder Stephen W. 37,681 were accumulated by Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd invested in 8,360 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 3,696 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 11,815 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Heathbridge Management owns 528,450 shares. New England Investment And Retirement Group reported 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Llc reported 10,842 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 89,216 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.09% or 119,044 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,366 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Bunge Ltd Stk (Call) (NYSE:BG) stake by 19,500 shares to 80,000 valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Myokardia Inc stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.26 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 3.63M shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0% or 5,467 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 51,326 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 225 shares. 59,500 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Amalgamated Bank reported 10,566 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc stated it has 314,409 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 3,553 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc holds 21,845 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 202,553 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 89,919 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 51,628 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. KLAESER DENNIS L bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205. TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was bought by Provost David T.

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was upgraded by FIG Partners to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO & President Provost’s $395.8K Bet on CHFC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) CEO & President David T Provost Bought $395,819 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.