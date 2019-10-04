Wespac Advisors Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; As Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $18.51 Million Its Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corp. (CCJ) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Indiana-based Everence Mgmt has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier & Associate reported 15,304 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Barton Invest Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Investment Lc stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Invest Mgmt has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.57M shares. Foster Motley stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2,451 shares. 87,880 are owned by Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Jones Lllp reported 189,935 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.47 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Mngmt Inc stated it has 504,875 shares or 7.59% of all its holdings. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% or 1.26M shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 10,520 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,167 shares to 351 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,229 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 106,371 shares to 251,787 shares, valued at $43.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).