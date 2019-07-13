Wespac Advisors Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Holding by $3.14 Million; Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Stake by $435,564

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 257,225 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.57M for 20.94 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares to 19,359 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11. BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 7,276 shares. Weik Mgmt reported 0.27% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Brown Brothers Harriman Com, New York-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 0.03% or 15,904 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 50,138 were reported by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Signature Est & Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 12,325 shares. 15,491 are owned by Jane Street Gp Lc. Route One Invest Lp owns 15.47% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5.92M shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Com holds 0.25% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 10,373 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,385 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 33,700 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 6.94M shares. Twin Cap Management reported 173,510 shares. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,100 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,842 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,023 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,882 are owned by Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tdam Usa invested in 201,736 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,053 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Trust accumulated 72,182 shares. Kansas-based Fin Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Benedict Finance Advsr Incorporated has 97,773 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brave Asset Management stated it has 73,388 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

