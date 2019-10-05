Wespac Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Position in F M C (FMC) by $440,094

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 828,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.76M, up from 823,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 1.12 million shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

