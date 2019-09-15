Wespac Advisors Decreased Altria Group (MO) Position By $3.57 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 87.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 76,020 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Wespac Advisors Llc holds 11,229 shares with $532,000 value, down from 87,249 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $78.48B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 412,812 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 625,907 shares with $27.97M value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 969,167 shares traded or 39.43% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $58.40’s average target is 39.01% above currents $42.01 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. Piper Jaffray downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.21 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Management Limited accumulated 186,861 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Oregon-based Orca Ltd has invested 0.83% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Cap accumulated 0.6% or 28,716 shares. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,133 shares. Rbo And Ltd Company holds 279,938 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. 74,082 were reported by Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company. Ar Asset Inc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investment Counsel has 6,664 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt owns 1.72 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 975 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 12,477 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company owns 3,425 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 27.21% above currents $31.05 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 1.60M shares to 8.05 million valued at $299.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 525,671 shares and now owns 13.11 million shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,785 were reported by Stephens Ar. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,298 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation holds 217,953 shares. Md Sass Investors stated it has 38,500 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Hite Hedge Asset Limited reported 183,312 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). American Gp Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 1.10 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 54,895 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2,116 shares.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.99M for 7.25 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

