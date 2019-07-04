Wespac Advisors Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $3.14 Million; Stralem & Co Has Decreased Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $403,260 as Market Valuation Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,955 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 50,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares to 58,350 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.17% or 31,866 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) accumulated 1.09% or 10,380 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 148,638 shares. Vision Management Incorporated invested in 52,509 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Inc has 1.90 million shares. Westfield Capital Management LP reported 1.49M shares. Edgewood Management has invested 7.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 356,503 shares. California-based Grassi has invested 2.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,628 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,295 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City accumulated 50,930 shares. Fosun Int has 46,347 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 794,753 shares. Moreover, Bollard Gru Limited Co has 0.4% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 186,806 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,245 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 613,949 shares. Welch Gp Ltd owns 4,534 shares. 85,996 are held by Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Savings Bank Of America De holds 24.40 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nomura accumulated 81,175 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Co accumulated 12,800 shares. 5,858 were accumulated by Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Company owns 27,500 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.