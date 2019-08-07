Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Tig Advisors Cut Intelsat S A (I) Stake

Tig Advisors Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 96.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 48,130 shares with $754,000 value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.50M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Analysts expect Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_WDO’s profit would be $13.68M giving it 17.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 750,533 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, and sells gold in Canada. The company has market cap of $960.34 million. It principally produces gold in the form of dor?? bars; and silver as a by-product. It has a 47.11 P/E ratio. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Tuesday, March 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.