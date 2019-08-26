Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Value Declined While Rbf Capital Has Raised Stake; Baupost Group Has Lowered Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $379.72 Million as Valuation Declined

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84 million, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 307,823 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 37,822 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

