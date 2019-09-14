Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake Raised by Carlson Capital L P; Route One Investment Company LP Cut Position in Tempur Sealy International (TPX) by $5.40 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 426.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 455,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 561,995 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.47 million, up from 106,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 344,263 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.20M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.19 million, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 645,470 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,878 shares. Td Asset owns 40,381 shares. American Century invested in 223,741 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 683,410 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.05% stake. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 156,660 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 59,799 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,823 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,305 shares. 16,106 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.05M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Ameritas Inv accumulated 13,513 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

