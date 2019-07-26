Wesco Intl (WCC) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.45 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Position by $724,656 as Share Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 46,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 543,935 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, down from 590,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 197,259 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 351,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 23.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,718 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 22,738 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 24,871 shares. Gradient Llc has invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 13,935 were reported by Loudon Ltd Liability Co. United Asset Strategies accumulated 0.56% or 76,049 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 5,101 shares. Field And Main Bank accumulated 11,255 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 67,606 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 85,470 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Inc Or accumulated 0.24% or 23,297 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 650,000 shares. The Missouri-based Paradigm Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cap Mgmt Corp Va holds 211,701 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. 55,669 are held by Adirondack Company.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares to 2,475 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,829 shares, and cut its stake in Total (NYSE:TOT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JC Penney is trying new things to stay afloat. But its stock is below $1 again and at risk of being delisted. – CNBC” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons Canopy Growth Doesn’t Deserve a Lofty Premium – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pennsylvania-based government affairs firm enters D.C. market with new office – Washington Business Journal” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Columbia Property Trust Releases Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises 2019 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WESCO International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.60M for 8.85 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Macquarie Group owns 511,560 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Venator Cap Mgmt Limited invested 2.88% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 140,917 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 649 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 395,464 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Co owns 6,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Llc invested in 100 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Com has invested 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Captrust Financial Advsr has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harris Assocs LP holds 709,425 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,701 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.