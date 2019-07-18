Wesco Intl (WCC) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Stake by $152.71 Million; Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $586,530 as Stock Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 127,075 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 14,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $529.49. About 193,695 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,827 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.05% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Capital stated it has 0.88% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Oppenheimer & Inc owns 9,446 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment has 12,870 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27 shares. Redwood Ltd owns 4,687 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 16,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest owns 6,440 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,000 shares. 62,852 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 107 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,829 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94M was made by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $396.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area stocks up for year, mixed in 2Q – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59 million for 8.37 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.