Wesco Intl (WCC) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Holding by $16.20 Million as Market Value Declined; Qs Investors Lowered Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake by $367,272; Share Price Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 10,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 59,633 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 69,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 350,279 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 44C-SHR FROM 41C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 31,467 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91 million shares, valued at $330.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 332,200 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Citigroup has 37,119 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 38,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 18,092 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 22,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 105,025 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.21% or 555,285 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 6,840 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,065 shares. Alphaone Investment Limited Co holds 472 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Grp reported 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 32,736 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 55,878 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.21M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Cap Management Lc owns 90,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 7,671 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. Yorktown Management & Rech owns 20,000 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 174,111 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Strs Ohio invested in 1.21 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Stifel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 217,664 shares to 355,343 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 26,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).