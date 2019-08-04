Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding Increased by Blue Harbour Group Lp; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Its Holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) by $983,920 as Stock Price Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.51M shares traded or 159.14% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 24,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 109,923 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 134,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 71,146 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 649 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 38,743 shares. 107,503 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Harris Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Pinnacle accumulated 11,150 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancshares holds 0.02% or 1,387 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York-based Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.5% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Victory Capital Management holds 6,896 shares. New South Mgmt holds 286,681 shares. Carlson Cap LP invested in 0.1% or 106,690 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 55,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,840 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 37,800 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 20,664 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com has invested 0.59% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Credit Suisse Ag has 26,217 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,157 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 413 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 10,011 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Co owns 4,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 4.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 315,405 are owned by Kennedy Cap Management. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp has 563,235 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 291,401 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.16M shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 289,283 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.87M for 9.92 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,103 shares to 228,328 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

