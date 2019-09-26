Wesco Intl (WCC) Holder Strs Ohio Has Cut Holding by $14.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose While Cim Decreased by $3.38 Million Its Position

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 14,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 28,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.22. About 1.53M shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 299,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 7,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 306,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 291,667 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,356 shares to 14,401 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,209 shares to 140,048 shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Int’l Inc Cl (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation Inc.

