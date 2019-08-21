Wesco Intl (WCC) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Holding; Cwh Capital Management Boosted Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Value Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 102,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 46,319 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 301,502 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 60,625 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Schafer Cullen Cap stated it has 107,269 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 302,596 shares. Jnba Advsr accumulated 0% or 305 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bluestein R H & Co invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 13,716 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 145,988 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 13,939 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 853,801 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 50,798 shares. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2.53M shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,813 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Com stated it has 37,984 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 19 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 404,853 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 273,240 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 7,970 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability holds 81 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 24,550 shares in its portfolio. Victory stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Dean Inv Ltd Liability holds 105,025 shares. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma holds 0.67% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 13,639 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 13,338 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).