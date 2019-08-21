Wesco International (WCC) Stock Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered by $3.13 Million Its Stake; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Value Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered by $4.04 Million Its Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 59,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 736,817 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06M, down from 795,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 182,118 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 1.04 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York-based Olstein Cap LP has invested 1.5% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 4,833 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Cibc Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 6,019 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,701 shares. Invesco Limited holds 374,237 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 3,368 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.13% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 174,551 shares. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Parametric Port Associates Llc accumulated 190,375 shares. Aperio Grp Lc, a California-based fund reported 55,175 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 404,853 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

