Wesco International (WCC) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $710,200; Covey Capital Advisors Increased Dollar General (DG) Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 579,063 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 770,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86M, down from 784,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 47,210 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,532 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cookson Peirce & Comm Inc owns 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,910 shares. Moreover, Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,815 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 140,000 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 44,145 shares. Brinker accumulated 7,193 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23,000 shares. Professional Advisory Serv accumulated 2.98% or 124,163 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 3,102 shares. Boston Prns owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,900 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Captrust Advsrs holds 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 26,566 shares. Intrepid Cap Management reported 17,899 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.05% or 158,188 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stop Trading! If You Sold On Friday Afternoon, And Want To Buy Because The Futures Are Up – Stop – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20,200 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 31,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 69,092 shares. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 24,380 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 18,544 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 2,832 shares. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 46,558 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 4,016 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Delphi Ma stated it has 13,639 shares. Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0% or 81 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 8,861 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 17,883 shares.