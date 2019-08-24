Wesco International (WCC) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined; Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 725,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.12 million, down from 732,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 558,602 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 15,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 517,532 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, down from 532,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 574,744 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 103,705 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $98.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 96,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 1.45 million shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 5,857 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 195,758 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech invested in 600 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 263 shares. Motco holds 2,752 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bartlett Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 359,856 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 84,993 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 131,056 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 399,167 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 218,390 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 349,939 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 81,862 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.