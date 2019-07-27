Wesco International (WCC) Position Lifted by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc; Cadinha & Co Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $7.45 Million; Market Value Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 452,453 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $23.32 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M on Tuesday, February 5. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4. 458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co has 1.72M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.09% stake. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 126 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Landscape Management Lc holds 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,539 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 5,604 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,693 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 1,684 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 3,650 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc reported 804,787 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 264,144 shares. Veritable LP owns 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,433 shares. Field And Main Bankshares owns 0.32% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 601 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 209,567 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 50,606 shares to 59,159 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 90,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 138,479 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 5,063 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,416 shares. Carlson Capital Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 1,671 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 95,051 shares. Dean Capital Management invested in 1.8% or 20,235 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 4.38M shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 2,701 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,590 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 6,065 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 11,150 shares stake.

