WESCO International (WCC) Hit By Baird Upgrade; Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Advent Capital Management decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 41.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Advent Capital Management holds 40,000 shares with $4.47 million value, down from 67,980 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT

In a analysts report shared with investors and clients on Thursday, 22 August, Baird boosted shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to a Outperform rating from Neutral rating.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 182,118 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Wolf Christine Ann bought $99,987.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WESCO International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Edgepoint Gp Incorporated has 0.63% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Mackenzie Financial holds 28,399 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 770,758 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 140,917 shares stake. Hgk Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Raymond James & Assoc reported 46,444 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 3.88 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 368,721 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 526,918 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.07% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 395,464 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 17,883 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.13% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Franklin Resource reported 224,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.07 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.31% above currents $115.93 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw holds 0.79% or 736,398 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York stated it has 87,784 shares. Southpoint Advsr Lp invested in 500,000 shares. 7,235 were accumulated by First Corp In. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.16% or 4,543 shares. North Carolina-based Cap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.67% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Research reported 0.15% stake. 54,913 were reported by Northeast Inv. Haverford owns 4,880 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12.74M shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 47,438 shares. Coe Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,522 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.76% stake.

Advent Capital Management increased Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) stake by 4.51M shares to 22.43 million valued at $23.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) stake by 2.07M shares and now owns 47.91 million shares. Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.