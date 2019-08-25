WESCO International Inc. (WCC) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Comparison side by side

Since WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) are part of the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International Inc. 51 0.23 N/A 4.72 10.74 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 33 0.20 N/A 4.42 6.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WESCO International Inc. and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WESCO International Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. WESCO International Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

WESCO International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WESCO International Inc. Its rival Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WESCO International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for WESCO International Inc. and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

WESCO International Inc. has a consensus target price of $62.33, and a 45.90% upside potential. Competitively Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 29.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that WESCO International Inc. looks more robust than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of WESCO International Inc. shares and 54.5% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares. About 0.5% of WESCO International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WESCO International Inc. -0.72% -0.06% -10.92% -6.56% -13.34% 5.71% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -2.86% -7.94% -18.42% -3.04% -14.88% -0.29%

For the past year WESCO International Inc. had bullish trend while Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors WESCO International Inc. beats Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.