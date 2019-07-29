Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Value Rose While Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $417,208; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Raised Position by $21.21 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 358 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,428 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94B, up from 66,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 1.23M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 52,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 267,930 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.96M for 11.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $431.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Is Bound To Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Qiwi PLC (QIWI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Wesco Aircraft Took Off on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,600 shares. Element Capital Ltd Co owns 23,493 shares. 65,272 were reported by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 73,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 17,869 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Lc stated it has 0.43% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Moreover, Eqis Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 29,025 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 1.38 million are held by Pzena Invest Management Ltd Llc. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 4,699 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has 21,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cove Street Capital Lc invested in 2.52 million shares or 2.72% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 10,304 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,435 shares to 41,524 shares, valued at $2.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 59 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,319 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Counsel has invested 0.26% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Boston Partners holds 6.24 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,072 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 22,500 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.04% or 9,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,131 shares. Inv Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 82,416 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.15% or 122,174 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd has 0.1% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.27 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.5% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.62M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc owns 109,157 shares.