Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Price Rose While Cove Street Capital Lowered by $1.63 Million Its Position; Rogers (ROG) Market Value Declined While Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 102,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 107,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 213,341 shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 148,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 1.38M shares traded or 45.52% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92 million for 11.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.03 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 17,869 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 75,768 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 52,100 shares. Cna owns 119,070 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 19,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 958,570 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 718,285 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 34,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 14,628 shares.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WAIR, GCI, VSI and CVRS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. – WAIR – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Contract Award with Leonardo S.p.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GHDX, SRCI, PVTL, and WAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 73,219 shares to 569,927 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 26.87 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 51,604 shares to 620,578 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).