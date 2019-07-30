Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $3.18 Million as Stock Rose; As United States Stl New (X) Valuation Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised by $774,706 Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 40,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,744 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 156,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 5.00M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Use Cash on Hand, Note Offer Proceeds to Fund Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 93,235 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12,225 shares to 3,303 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 22,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,438 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP) by 200,000 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH).