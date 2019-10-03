Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Holder Cove Street Capital Lowered Stake; Magna Intl (MGA) Stake Held by Guardian Capital Lp

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 193,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 710,720 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.44M, up from 517,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 790,566 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 148,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 500,702 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92 million for 11.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 28,083 shares to 305,257 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,937 shares, and has risen its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 145,804 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 324 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 109,491 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 216,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability invested in 3.4% or 2.38 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 155,505 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 19,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 3.00 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Carlyle Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership, a -based fund reported 23.10 million shares. Phocas Financial stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61,657 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 41,758 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form DEFM14A Wesco Aircraft Holdings, – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Names Chris King Vice President, Finance and Global Controller – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Names Todd Renehan CEO and Alex Murray President and COO; David J. Castagnola Retires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 28, 2017.