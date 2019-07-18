Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Valuation Rose While Huber Capital Management Has Lifted by $775,616 Its Holding; As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Price Rose, Nea Management Company Decreased Its Stake

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 7,413 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX)

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 4,920 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,021 are held by Nea Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Meeder Asset Management reported 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 22,692 shares valued at $149,994 was made by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. $99,996 worth of stock was bought by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was made by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Inc reported 1.50M shares. Cove Street Lc has 2.72% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 21,159 shares. Northern Tru owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 717,465 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Management Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 25,077 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 82,976 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,564 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Whittier Comm has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Secor Capital Advisors LP invested in 0.18% or 102,019 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 150,611 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 180,503 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 23.10 million were accumulated by Carlyle Gp L P. Vanguard Gru owns 5.03M shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 76,800 shares to 40,169 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 140,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,455 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.