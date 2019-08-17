Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Raised Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Chartist Inc

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 940,023 shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares to 4,055 shares, valued at $797.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,813 shares, and cut its stake in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants owns 3,282 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Natl Tru Company reported 78,080 shares. 308,396 are owned by Golub Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Missouri-based Moneta Group Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Professional Advisory Inc has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Captrust Finance Advisors has 92,126 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 158,492 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. 130,255 are held by Investec Asset Management. New England Investment And Retirement Gru holds 4,803 shares. 37,751 are held by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 83,332 shares. California-based Primecap Mgmt Communication Ca has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc holds 6,560 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Pictet Asset Limited.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 207,496 shares to 410,073 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,699 shares, and cut its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De reported 202 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.72% or 2.52 million shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.09% or 34,200 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.77M shares. Makaira Ptnrs Limited Liability has 11.1% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 10.82 million shares. Carlyle Limited Partnership invested in 23.10M shares. Moreover, Frontier Management Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 6.80 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). United Services Automobile Association owns 21,159 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 226,280 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com holds 170,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 82,976 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.45 million are owned by State Street.