Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Position Held by Huber Capital Management Llc; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Cut Its Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.20M shares traded or 44.65% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.50M shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 51,689 shares to 62,415 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 138,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,824 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 17,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 90,357 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.01% stake. Cna Corp owns 100,570 shares. Carlyle Gp LP holds 9.77% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 23.10 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 46,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Makaira Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 11.1% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 59,586 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Huber Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.51% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 21,159 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 91,755 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). The New York-based Pzena Inv Lc has invested 0.07% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.