Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Position Has Lifted by Cna Financial Corp; Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holding by $667,500 as Shares Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.42. About 169,301 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 100,570 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 62,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 327,054 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 9,300 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 4,401 shares. 35 are owned by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc. Proshare Advisors Llc accumulated 0% or 3,151 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 49,537 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 39,443 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 20,624 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 102,850 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 5,659 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.58M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,600 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc has invested 0.09% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bluecrest Management Ltd invested in 0% or 12,200 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Paloma Partners stated it has 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 44,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 180,503 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Grp Inc reported 516 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 82,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,285 are held by Loews. Cna owns 0.19% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 100,570 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 29,025 shares. Voya Lc owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 22,833 shares. Adage Capital Ltd Liability reported 48,056 shares.