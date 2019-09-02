Wesbanco (WSBC) Shares Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut by $802,113 Its Position; Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding by $53.44 Million as Shares Declined

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 336,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 169,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99 million, down from 505,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $171.67. About 242,646 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 20,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 182,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 202,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 109,046 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco-Farmers Transaction Anticipated to Be Approximately 3% Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 24/04/2018 – WesBanco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q Net $33.5M; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $73.3 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.22M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WesBanco Now Oversold (WSBC) – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Again Names WesBanco Bank A Winner Of The Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2019 Award – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 3.57% Yield, Sells For Less Than Book, and Insiders Have Been Buying – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DGRO’s Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WesBanco Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.23% Yield (WSBC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 1.82M shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. 41,244 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. Alps owns 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 9,939 shares. 5,861 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,076 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 196,232 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 103,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Jfs Wealth Lc has 0.09% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 8,299 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Citigroup has 12,907 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 7,843 shares to 165,089 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Regions Fin Corp stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 13,993 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 2,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.36 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 40,921 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 3,000 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.13% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 133 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29,469 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.07% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,487 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 259,501 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 85,400 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 210,804 shares to 451,689 shares, valued at $111.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 918,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).