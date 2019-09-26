Wesbanco (WSBC) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 82.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 338,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.06M, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 25,131 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, WESBANCO WILL ADD ONE FARMERS DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 355,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6.09M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757.10 million, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 17,995 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Cincinnatiâ€™s largest banks boosts its business team – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WesBanco Awarded $25 Million of New Markets Tax Credit Investments – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WesBanco Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.23% Yield (WSBC) – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s what F.N.B., WesBanco face in Washington, D.C. – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.78M for 11.93 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 335,697 shares to 794,113 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 14,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolu (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold WSBC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.03% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 11,500 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 6,253 shares. Gru accumulated 33,601 shares. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) or 448 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 10,872 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 69,247 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,574 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,711 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 432,158 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co invested in 0.42% or 118,842 shares. Amg Funds Lc stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 252,080 shares to 4.97M shares, valued at $570.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,985 shares. Thompson Inv Management stated it has 1,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 105,826 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 25,360 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 2,019 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Net has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 28 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 15,500 shares stake. 9,100 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,934 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C holds 4.21 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 8,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 6,730 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,227 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 13,782 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 11 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.