WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 3.81 N/A 3.00 12.19 The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.19 N/A 2.73 11.91

In table 1 we can see WesBanco Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. WesBanco Inc. is presently more expensive than The Community Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. The Community Financial Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.32 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares and 33.3% of The Community Financial Corporation shares. 1.7% are WesBanco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while The Community Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

WesBanco Inc. beats The Community Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.