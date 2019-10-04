WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 36 1.16 51.13M 3.00 12.19 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 42 0.00 4.53M 3.45 13.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WesBanco Inc. is currently more affordable than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WesBanco Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 142,542,514.64% 7.7% 1.2% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 10,706,688.73% 10.3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares and 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.