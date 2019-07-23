WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 39 4.34 N/A 2.90 13.24 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.57 N/A 1.16 18.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Old Point Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WesBanco Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WesBanco Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.2% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

WesBanco Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old Point Financial Corporation has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WesBanco Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 40.1%. 1.6% are WesBanco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. -4.13% -7.03% -6.56% -8.28% -15.28% 4.5% Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while Old Point Financial Corporation has -2.2% weaker performance.

Summary

WesBanco Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Old Point Financial Corporation.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.