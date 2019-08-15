WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 39 3.76 N/A 3.00 12.19 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.72 N/A 1.45 17.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WesBanco Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. Capital City Bank Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WesBanco Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. WesBanco Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of WesBanco Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capital City Bank Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WesBanco Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 39.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance while Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 11.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors WesBanco Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.