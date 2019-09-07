WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 3.83 N/A 3.00 12.19 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.64 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 demonstrates WesBanco Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American National Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WesBanco Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. WesBanco Inc. is currently more affordable than American National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WesBanco Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. From a competition point of view, American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for WesBanco Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, American National Bankshares Inc.’s potential upside is 12.19% and its consensus price target is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are WesBanco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while American National Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors American National Bankshares Inc. beats WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.