WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Reaches $34.51 Yearly Low; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Has 1.62 Sentiment

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 68 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 42 sold and reduced positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 32.99 million shares, up from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cross Country Healthcare Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

The stock of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) hit a new 52-week low and has $31.75 target or 8.00% below today’s $34.51 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.89B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $31.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $150.96M less. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 144,354 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $73.3 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q Net $33.5M; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 24/04/2018 – WesBanco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 12 Days

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $334.38 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments.

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.20 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

