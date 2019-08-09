WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Contrasting side by side

Since WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 39 3.91 N/A 3.00 12.19 TowneBank 27 3.72 N/A 1.96 14.36

Table 1 demonstrates WesBanco Inc. and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TowneBank has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. WesBanco Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. TowneBank’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WesBanco Inc. and TowneBank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of TowneBank is $27, which is potential -1.53% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WesBanco Inc. and TowneBank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 47.2%. About 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while TowneBank had bullish trend.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.